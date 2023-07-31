Seagen (SGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Seagen to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $192.11 on Monday. Seagen has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $207.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.55.

In other Seagen news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 8,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,775,021.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,037.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Seagen news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 8,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,775,021.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,037.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,349,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,008 shares of company stock worth $5,517,008 over the last 90 days. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,813,000 after purchasing an additional 139,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Seagen by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth about $281,065,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,102,000 after purchasing an additional 56,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Seagen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,675,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,386,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

