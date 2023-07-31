Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.67 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of PXD stock opened at $223.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.99.
PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.05.
Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.
