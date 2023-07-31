Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.67 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $223.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.99.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $884,893,000 after buying an additional 149,026 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,621 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $273,939,000 after acquiring an additional 26,521 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after acquiring an additional 994,879 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.