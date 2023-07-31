Brokerages Set Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) PT at $187.67

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.67.

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $183.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marriott International Trading Up 2.0 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR opened at $199.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $135.90 and a 52 week high of $199.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

