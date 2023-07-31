TTM Technologies (TTMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 guidance at $0.17-0.23 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at $0.17-$0.23 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $544.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TTM Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.05 on Monday. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

Several brokerages recently commented on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $95,769.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,256 shares in the company, valued at $312,328.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 467,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,103 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.