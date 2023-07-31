Contrasting Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) & Talon International (OTCMKTS:TALN)

Talon International (OTCMKTS:TALN – Get Free Report) and Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Talon International and Delta Apparel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talon International 0 0 0 0 N/A Delta Apparel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

54.5% of Delta Apparel shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Talon International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Delta Apparel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Talon International and Delta Apparel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talon International N/A N/A N/A Delta Apparel -1.00% -2.57% -0.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Talon International and Delta Apparel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talon International $37.54 million N/A $1.72 million N/A N/A Delta Apparel $484.86 million 0.12 $19.74 million ($0.67) -12.91

Delta Apparel has higher revenue and earnings than Talon International.

Risk & Volatility

Talon International has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delta Apparel has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Talon International

Talon International, Inc. manufactures and distributes apparel components and accessories to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, and mass merchandisers. The company offers a line of metal, coil, and plastic zippers under the Talon brand name; apparel trim components, including tags, labels, buttons, rivets, leather patches, woven labels, heat transfer seals, tapes, ribbons, printed marketing material, polybasic, packing cartons, and hangers; Flex-It films, adhesive films, overlay films, seam sealing tapes; metal fasteners; stretch waistbands, shirt collars, and inner pocketing panels under the Tekfit brand, as well as packaging and other items; and specialty stretch technology for interlinings. It also provides outsourced trim design, sourcing, and management services, as well as supplies custom branded trim components. The company sells its products through its own sales force in the United States, Hong Kong, China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Bangladesh, as well as through sales representatives in Europe. The company was formerly known as Tag-It Pacific, Inc. and changed its name to Talon International, Inc. in July 2007. Talon International, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories. The company also distributes its products to various audience, which includes sporting goods and outdoor retailers, specialty and resort shops, farm and fleet stores, department stores, and mid-tier retailers, as well as through soffe.com website. In addition, it offers apparel, swimwear, board shorts, sunglasses, bags, and accessories under the Salt Life brand name; and craft beer under the Salt Life Lager brand through surf shops, specialty stores, department stores, and outdoor retailers, as well as through its saltlife.com ecommerce site. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

