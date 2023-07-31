CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) & Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Critical Comparison

CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CPPCY – Get Free Report) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CP ALL Public and Arko, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CP ALL Public 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arko 0 1 1 0 2.50

Arko has a consensus target price of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 18.17%. Given Arko’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arko is more favorable than CP ALL Public.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

79.2% of Arko shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.2% of Arko shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CP ALL Public and Arko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CP ALL Public N/A N/A N/A Arko 0.72% 24.98% 2.08%

Dividends

CP ALL Public pays an annual dividend of $7.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 42.0%. Arko pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. CP ALL Public pays out 66.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arko pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CP ALL Public and Arko’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CP ALL Public N/A N/A N/A $10.86 1.59 Arko $9.26 billion 0.11 $71.75 million $0.47 17.40

Arko has higher revenue and earnings than CP ALL Public. CP ALL Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arko, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arko beats CP ALL Public on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CP ALL Public

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, and Management of Rental Spaces in Shopping Centers. The Wholesale Business segment engages in import, export, and distribution of frozen and chilled food with delivery services and focuses on selling consumer products, including fresh food, dry food, and consumer products under Makro brand. Its Retail Business segment is involved in domestic supply chain, distribution system, logistics network, and brand equity businesses. This segment also sells its products under various domestic, international, and small and medium enterprises brands. The company's Management of Rental Spaces in Shopping Centers segment manages buildings and retail spaces in shopping malls. In addition, the company is involved in sale and maintenance of retail equipment; cash and carry, catalog, and e-commerce businesses; marketing and advertising activities; provision of information technology and research and development services, as well as engaged in bill payment collection, life insurance, and non-life insurance broker business. Further, the company offers educational institution, training, business seminar services, as well as healthcare and medical specialist's consultation services. The company was formerly known as C.P. Seven Eleven Public Company Limited. CP ALL Public Company Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards. Its GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to retail and wholesale segments. The company is based in Richmond, Virginia.

