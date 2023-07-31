Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) versus Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Financial Analysis

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Summit Hotel Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Franklin Street Properties pays out 57.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit Hotel Properties pays out -266.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Summit Hotel Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Summit Hotel Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Street Properties 4.75% 1.00% 0.61% Summit Hotel Properties 0.94% 0.48% 0.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Franklin Street Properties and Summit Hotel Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Street Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Summit Hotel Properties 0 2 2 0 2.50

Franklin Street Properties currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.52%. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus target price of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 55.10%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than Franklin Street Properties.

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and Summit Hotel Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Street Properties $165.62 million 1.03 $1.09 million $0.07 23.57 Summit Hotel Properties $675.70 million 1.01 -$1.05 million ($0.09) -70.44

Franklin Street Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Summit Hotel Properties. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Street Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Franklin Street Properties beats Summit Hotel Properties on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of May 3, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 103 assets, 61 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,334 guestrooms located in 24 states.

