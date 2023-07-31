OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) versus Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) Financial Analysis

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) and Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Imperial Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Imperial Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

OceanPal has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imperial Petroleum has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for OceanPal and Imperial Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares OceanPal and Imperial Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanPal -3.38% -5.46% -5.22% Imperial Petroleum 41.33% 71.24% 18.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OceanPal and Imperial Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanPal $19.29 million 0.12 -$330,000.00 ($10.31) -0.17 Imperial Petroleum $157.32 million 0.22 $29.51 million $4.56 0.59

Imperial Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal. OceanPal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Imperial Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Imperial Petroleum beats OceanPal on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 28, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of five medium range refined petroleum product tankers; one Aframax tanker; two suezmax tankers; and four handysize drybulk carriers with a total capacity of 807,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

