Brokerages Set Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target at $28.10

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XMTR. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Xometry from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Xometry from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Activity at Xometry

In related news, COO Peter Goguen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

Xometry Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Xometry by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Xometry by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.40 million, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of -0.07. Xometry has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $105.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.71 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Xometry will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

