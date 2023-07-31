Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) versus SES AI (NYSE:SES) Critical Survey

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and Dragonfly Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -11.15% -9.98% Dragonfly Energy N/A -281.04% -33.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.0% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of SES AI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 1 3 0 0 1.75 Dragonfly Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SES AI and Dragonfly Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

SES AI currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.15%. Dragonfly Energy has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 379.90%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than SES AI.

Volatility and Risk

SES AI has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -1.21, meaning that its stock price is 221% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SES AI and Dragonfly Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A N/A -$50.99 million ($0.13) -23.46 Dragonfly Energy $86.25 million 1.71 -$39.57 million N/A N/A

Dragonfly Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SES AI.

Summary

Dragonfly Energy beats SES AI on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories. It offers its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brands. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

