Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $103.81 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.81.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,595,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,989,364,000 after acquiring an additional 510,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,744,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,493,000 after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,985,000 after purchasing an additional 994,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,451,000 after buying an additional 623,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.