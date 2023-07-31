Analyzing CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) & Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) and CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yum! Brands and CAVA Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum! Brands $6.84 billion 5.61 $1.33 billion $4.25 32.22 CAVA Group $564.12 million 10.45 N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than CAVA Group.

This table compares Yum! Brands and CAVA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum! Brands 17.67% -14.97% 22.46% CAVA Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Yum! Brands and CAVA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum! Brands 0 6 9 0 2.60 CAVA Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

Yum! Brands currently has a consensus price target of $148.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.08%. CAVA Group has a consensus price target of $45.86, suggesting a potential downside of 13.33%. Given Yum! Brands’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Yum! Brands is more favorable than CAVA Group.

Summary

Yum! Brands beats CAVA Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to Yum! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. Yum! Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

