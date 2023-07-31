Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Receives $25.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

CADE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,891,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,388,000 after buying an additional 3,454,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,972,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $20,697,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,646,000 after purchasing an additional 971,590 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,997,000.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.12 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

