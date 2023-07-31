Brokerages Set SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) PT at $139.29

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SITM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $139,780.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,152,804.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,002,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $139,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,152,804.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,868 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

SiTime Trading Up 3.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter worth about $50,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in SiTime by 20.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in SiTime by 14,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.30 and a 200 day moving average of $117.58. SiTime has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $209.66.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). SiTime had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

