Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF) Receives $385.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $385.00.

Separately, Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Darktrace alerts:

Darktrace Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of DRKTF opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Darktrace has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51.

Darktrace Company Profile

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.