Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Receives $6.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

NYSE PL opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.42.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 74.60%. The business had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.98 million. Research analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

