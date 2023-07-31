Analysts Set Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target at $9.88

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Richard D. Mcbee purchased 10,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $47,520.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,348.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after buying an additional 989,565 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $4,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 63.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after buying an additional 378,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after buying an additional 338,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 237.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 418,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 294,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.94. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.68 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

