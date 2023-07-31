Brokerages Set 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) PT at $36.25

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDMT shares. Bank of America increased their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.77. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $609.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,976.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,247 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $41,142.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,804.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,247 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $41,142.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,804.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,787,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,606,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,847,000 after acquiring an additional 42,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,105,000 after acquiring an additional 807,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,032,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,752,000 after acquiring an additional 50,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 16,185 shares during the last quarter.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

