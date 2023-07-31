Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) versus Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Critical Survey

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) and Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Greystone Logistics has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Greystone Logistics and Sono-Tek, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sono-Tek 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sono-Tek has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.53%. Given Sono-Tek’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sono-Tek is more favorable than Greystone Logistics.

0.4% of Greystone Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Sono-Tek shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Sono-Tek shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greystone Logistics and Sono-Tek’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Logistics $74.17 million 0.37 $4.27 million $0.18 5.36 Sono-Tek $15.06 million 4.96 $640,000.00 $0.02 237.62

Greystone Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek. Greystone Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Logistics and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Logistics 8.71% 15.65% 5.31% Sono-Tek 2.62% 2.63% 1.93%

Summary

Greystone Logistics beats Sono-Tek on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors. The company was formerly known as PalWeb Corporation and changed its name to Greystone Logistics, Inc. in March 2005. Greystone Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. Its products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. In addition, the company provides surface coating solutions and application consulting services. It markets and distributes its products through direct sales personnel, select independent distributors, and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Milton, New York.

