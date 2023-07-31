Uber Technologies (UBER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $48.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,143 shares of company stock worth $10,798,399. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 144.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 96,744 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 148.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 63,625 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 38,046 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $143,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,330 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,266.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.06.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.