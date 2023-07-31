Aspen Technology (AZPN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AZPN opened at $176.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.43, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $161.32 and a 1-year high of $263.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 88.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 9.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.40.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

