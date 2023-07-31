Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $27.37 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.89.

BLMN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 305.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2,132.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

