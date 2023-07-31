Brokerages Set Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Price Target at $6.18

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.18.

KGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

KGC opened at $4.86 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $929.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.31 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Stories

