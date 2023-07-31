Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives $50.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Carrier Global Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 98,174.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after buying an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,147,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,493,000 after purchasing an additional 206,839 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Carrier Global by 712.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,377,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,207,000 after purchasing an additional 342,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 109.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694,510 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARR opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $59.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.68.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.37%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

