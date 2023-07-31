B2Gold (BTO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$640.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$561.60 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.02%.

B2Gold Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BTO opened at C$4.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.09. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.84 and a 1 year high of C$5.87.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BTO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. National Bankshares raised their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on B2Gold from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.33.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

