Zeta Global (ZETA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Zeta Global to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Zeta Global has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.43). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 222.58%. The firm had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zeta Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $8.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $11.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Zeta Global Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Zeta Global by 105.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.