ZimVie (ZIMV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. ZimVie has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.40-$0.60 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $225.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $206.52 million. On average, analysts expect ZimVie to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZIMV stock opened at $12.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $341.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.26. ZimVie has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $20.33.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on ZimVie from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ZimVie during the third quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ZimVie in the third quarter worth $54,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in ZimVie in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ZimVie in the third quarter valued at $72,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; hardware and software solutions consist of intraoral scanners and RealGUIDE; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

