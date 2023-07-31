Albemarle (ALB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Albemarle to post earnings of $4.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Albemarle to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $208.05 on Monday. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.04 and its 200 day moving average is $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,886. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.55.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

