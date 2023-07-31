Bunge (BG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) will issue its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter. Bunge has set its FY23 guidance at at least $11.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $11.00- EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bunge to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bunge Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BG opened at $108.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $109.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.08.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Bunge during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 1,628.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 75.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

