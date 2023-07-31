Extreme Networks (EXTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $27.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 2.01. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 26,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $557,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 883,855 shares in the company, valued at $18,560,955. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 194,858 shares of company stock worth $4,119,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Extreme Networks by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Extreme Networks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Extreme Networks by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

