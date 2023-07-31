JFrog (FROG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.48 million. On average, analysts expect JFrog to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $29.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.47. JFrog has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $1,391,851.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,335,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,917,796.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $181,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 523,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,873,072.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $1,391,851.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,335,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,917,796.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,643,779 shares of company stock worth $40,069,739 over the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in JFrog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 74.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FROG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

