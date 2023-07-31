Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $19.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 million. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Trading Down 0.3 %

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $456.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 73.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 495.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 407,451 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 217,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 1.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.