Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Update

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AYRWF shares. ATB Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ayr Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $1.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $65.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.92. Ayr Wellness has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $117.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.00 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 92.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ayr Wellness will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

