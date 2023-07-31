StockNews.com Lowers Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

CMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $37.97 on Friday. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $47.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.99). Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $411.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is -61.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after buying an additional 1,660,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,729,000 after purchasing an additional 379,107 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 871,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,867,000 after purchasing an additional 288,891 shares during the period. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,146,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

