GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GEE Group stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. The company has a market cap of $54.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 1.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GEE Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GEE Group by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 299,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 136,701 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GEE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GEE Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 815,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in shares of GEE Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,132,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 218,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GEE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 29.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

Read More

