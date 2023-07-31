GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of GEE Group stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. The company has a market cap of $54.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 1.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.
