PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PLM opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $404.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.33. PolyMet Mining has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyMet Mining

About PolyMet Mining

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PolyMet Mining by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in PolyMet Mining by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PolyMet Mining by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PolyMet Mining by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PolyMet Mining by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

