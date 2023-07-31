PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PLM opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $404.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.33. PolyMet Mining has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyMet Mining
About PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PolyMet Mining
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.