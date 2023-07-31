VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.
VolitionRx Stock Performance
VNRX opened at $1.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.59. VolitionRx has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.74.
VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 9,158.31% and a negative return on equity of 15,493.47%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VolitionRx
VolitionRx Company Profile
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VolitionRx
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.