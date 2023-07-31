VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

VNRX opened at $1.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.59. VolitionRx has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.74.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 9,158.31% and a negative return on equity of 15,493.47%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VolitionRx

VolitionRx Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNRX. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,755,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after buying an additional 498,300 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 177,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 80,412 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 668.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 53,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Featured Articles

