Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

BYD has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boyd Gaming from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.73.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 3.6 %

BYD opened at $67.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.77. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $916.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

