Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $281.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $280.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.26. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The firm has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

