Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal Security Instruments from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUU opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. Universal Security Instruments has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 million, a PE ratio of -77.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Universal Security Instruments ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

