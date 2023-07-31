PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.40 target price on shares of PEDEVCO in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $0.92 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.01 million, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO ( NYSEAMERICAN:PED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 130,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $116,103.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,021,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,535.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 130,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $116,103.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,021,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,535.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 68.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PEDEVCO by 51.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 307,640 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PEDEVCO by 13.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 163,162 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in PEDEVCO by 374.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 92,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Further Reading

