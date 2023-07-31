StockNews.com Lowers Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ESRT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Shares of ESRT opened at $8.84 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $9.08. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 111.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $66,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building the World's Most Famous Building and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US, and #3 in the world, in Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best.

