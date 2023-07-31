StockNews.com Lowers Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.80.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE EXP opened at $182.34 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.13.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $601.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,771,044.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,939 shares of company stock worth $7,804,980 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 137.4% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,036,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,109,000 after acquiring an additional 600,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $60,428,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after buying an additional 302,625 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 46.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 786,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after buying an additional 251,320 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 3,532.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 186,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after buying an additional 181,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

