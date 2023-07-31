Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $173.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $95.28 and a 1-year high of $174.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.07.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $479,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,552.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth $46,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

