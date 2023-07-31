Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.
GFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Investec cut shares of Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gold Fields from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.
Gold Fields Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of GFI stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $17.78.
Institutional Trading of Gold Fields
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
