Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

GFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Investec cut shares of Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gold Fields from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of GFI stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

About Gold Fields

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the first quarter worth $68,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.