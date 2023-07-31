Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.91 million, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of March 31, 2023, approximately 63% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 157 properties as of March 31, 2023, with approximately 20.9 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

