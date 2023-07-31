IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.91.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $222.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX has a one year low of $195.27 and a one year high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.12%.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in IDEX by 76,485.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,860,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,045,000 after buying an additional 3,855,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IDEX by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after buying an additional 1,576,263 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in IDEX by 34.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,749,000 after buying an additional 1,139,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $226,556,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the second quarter valued at $61,822,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

