IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.91.
IDEX Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $222.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX has a one year low of $195.27 and a one year high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
IDEX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.12%.
Institutional Trading of IDEX
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in IDEX by 76,485.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,860,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,045,000 after buying an additional 3,855,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IDEX by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after buying an additional 1,576,263 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in IDEX by 34.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,749,000 after buying an additional 1,139,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $226,556,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the second quarter valued at $61,822,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
