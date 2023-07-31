IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 233.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.37. IMAX has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $21.82.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. IMAX had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $86.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in IMAX by 164.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in IMAX by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IMAX by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

