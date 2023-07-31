Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

