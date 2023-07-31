Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $272.88.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH opened at $214.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $166.93 and a 52 week high of $222.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,960,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,743,888,000 after acquiring an additional 485,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,701,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $619,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,878,000 after buying an additional 26,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after buying an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

